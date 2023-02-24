Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to toughen seismic resistance requirements

    24 February 2023, 12:58

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the residents of Zhetysu district, mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev spoke on seismic resistance requirements set for the construction of buildings in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the local administration has already prohibited the construction of high-rise buildings in the upper town, in the most seismically active area with the faults. These issues are mentioned in the general layout plan which has already been discussed with the population.

    He also noted that the Head of State had approved the measures of ensuring seismic safety in Almaty.

    «At yesterday’s meeting, the President approved the approaches aimed at toughening the seismic resistance requirements for the construction. I hope this work will begin in the spring session and the deputies of the maslikhat will support us,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Natural disasters Kazakhstan Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays