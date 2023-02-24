Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty to toughen seismic resistance requirements

24 February 2023, 12:58
ALMATY. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the residents of Zhetysu district, mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev spoke on seismic resistance requirements set for the construction of buildings in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the local administration has already prohibited the construction of high-rise buildings in the upper town, in the most seismically active area with the faults. These issues are mentioned in the general layout plan which has already been discussed with the population.

He also noted that the Head of State had approved the measures of ensuring seismic safety in Almaty.

«At yesterday’s meeting, the President approved the approaches aimed at toughening the seismic resistance requirements for the construction. I hope this work will begin in the spring session and the deputies of the maslikhat will support us,» he added.


