Almaty to toughen COVID-19 restrictions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2022, 11:20
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will toughen COVID-19 restriction measures due to a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases due to the circulation of Omicron strain, Kazinform reports.

«The city has moved today to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’», acting chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Sadvakas Baigabulov said.

According to the decree of the sanitary doctor the measures will be toughened in Almaty city within five days or even earlier. More accurate information will be given later.

He stressed that it will be another burden on entrepreneurs and people against the latest events occurred in Almaty.


