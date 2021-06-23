Go to the main site
    Almaty to tighten control at airport and railway stations

    23 June 2021, 13:46

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city administration takes measures to tighten control at airport and railway stations, Kazinform reports.

    The meeting of the city headquarters for preventing coronavirus spread took place at the airport. The deputy Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov assigned to toughen sanitary and epidemiological measures at the airport, to continue disinfection works. Great attention was paid to Ashyq application testing at the airport entrance.

    As epidemiologists claim the Delta strain is 60% more transmissible than other types of coronavirus and more lethal. India’s COVID-19 strain symptoms may differ from other existing variants. The virus does not necessarily cause loss of smell or taste. The virus contracting feels like common cold.

    It is noteworthy, the city epidemiologists does not exclude a new coronavirus wave caused by the dangerous Delta strain. The city headquarters urge people to get the vaccine against COVID-19, wear masks and observe social distancing rule, especially at the places of public gathering.

    As the WHO reports, as of June 20 the Delta strain was detected in 74 countries around the world.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Transport Tourism COVID-19
