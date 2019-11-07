Almaty to step up cooperation with Tajikistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev received Consul General of Tajikistan Bahodur Nazir on Thursday to discuss the prospects of expansion of trade and economic as well as scientific and technical ties, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting mayor Sagintayev noted that entrepreneurs of the city might be involved in the implementation of joint projects.

Nazir suggested giving priority to supply of agricultural products to Almaty, creation of transport and logistics complexes for storage of fruits and vegetables.

The sides also stressed the need to cooperate in the sphere of culture.