Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to step up cooperation with Tajikistan

    7 November 2019, 21:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev received Consul General of Tajikistan Bahodur Nazir on Thursday to discuss the prospects of expansion of trade and economic as well as scientific and technical ties, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting mayor Sagintayev noted that entrepreneurs of the city might be involved in the implementation of joint projects.

    Nazir suggested giving priority to supply of agricultural products to Almaty, creation of transport and logistics complexes for storage of fruits and vegetables.

    The sides also stressed the need to cooperate in the sphere of culture.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Tajikistan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims