Almaty to spend over KZT50bln on roads extension and metro construction in 2023

9 December 2022, 14:58

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In 2023, Almaty will continue metro construction and extension of Tole Bi Street. Besides, two road junctures will be completed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The construction of the metro will be continued in western area of the city, which will increase transport availability for more than 50,000 residents by 2024. 12.1bln tenge is envisaged for this purpose. Besides, 11.7 bln tenge will be allocated for the extension of Tole Bi Street. The project on extension of Zhubanov Street has been submitted for the state expert review,» Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev said at the session of the local maslikhat.

In his words, 6.2bln tenge will be spent on completion of construction of two road junctures on the Bukhtarma – Kuldzha and Sain-Monke Bi streets.

According to the Mayor, road infrastructure will be in focus of the city authorities in 2023. 200 kilometers of roads, 30 kilometers of pavements and 80 bus stop shelters will be built next year. The amount to be allocated for this purpose will make 20.8bln tenge.