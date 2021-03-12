Almaty to shut down shopping malls this weekend to curb spread of COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Trade and entertainment centers and shopping malls are set to halt their operation this weekend in Almaty city, Kaziform correspondent reports.

Under the new order of Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin of March 10, 2021, sports complexes, sports and recreation centers, fitness centers, trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls, and trade chains are not allowed to operate at the weekends.

Operation of outdoor markets, both food and non-food ones, is banned only on Sundays. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are to run from 6:00am to 2:00am.

Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the city and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 public transport, including the metro, will be halted this weekend, March 13-14, 2021. Their operation is to be resumed on next Monday, March 15, from 6.00am as usual.



