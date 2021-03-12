Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to shut down shopping malls this weekend to curb spread of COVID-19

    12 March 2021, 14:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Trade and entertainment centers and shopping malls are set to halt their operation this weekend in Almaty city, Kaziform correspondent reports.

    Under the new order of Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin of March 10, 2021, sports complexes, sports and recreation centers, fitness centers, trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls, and trade chains are not allowed to operate at the weekends.

    Operation of outdoor markets, both food and non-food ones, is banned only on Sundays. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are to run from 6:00am to 2:00am.

    Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the city and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 public transport, including the metro, will be halted this weekend, March 13-14, 2021. Their operation is to be resumed on next Monday, March 15, from 6.00am as usual.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region