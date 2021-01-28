Almaty to shut down cinemas, theatres to curb spread of COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – By the new order of the Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin, hosting of sports and festive events, exhibitions, forums, conferences as well as mass family gatherings are to be banned from February 1, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The order also bans operation of leisure facilities, betting shops, culture facilities, theaters, and cinemas.

Intraregional and city non-regular (tourist) transportation will also be put on hold.

Weekend operation of trade and entertainment centers will also be banned.

Earlier during the briefing, Mr Bekshin said that more people had begun getting infected in cinemas and theatres.

The order is to take effect staring February 1.



