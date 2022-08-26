Go to the main site
    Almaty to restore bomb shelters

    26 August 2022 12:58

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The municipal administration of Almaty is developing a new program of renovating the city’s historical assets, according to Mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reports.

    One of the issues raised at the Mayor’s recent meeting with the local population was renovation of historical buildings in Almaly district of the city. Some of these buildings have bomb shelters.

    As the Mayor explained, a separate programme on renovation of all historical buildings of the Soviet period is being elaborated. The work has already began.

    «This assignment was given by the Head of State both in view of the current geopolitical situation and possible emergency situations. Almaty is located in a seismic zone, and we should be ready for emergencies,» Dossayev said.

    He added that the program is developed together with the Emergencies Department.

    «Frankly speaking, not much money has been allocated for this purpose before. Neither repair works, nor re-equipment were carried out here. We will start to revise these buildings, although it will be expensive. But it is important for the city,» he stressed.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Kazakhstan
