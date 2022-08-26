Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty
Almaty to restore bomb shelters
26 August 2022 12:58

Almaty to restore bomb shelters

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The municipal administration of Almaty is developing a new program of renovating the city’s historical assets, according to Mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reports.

One of the issues raised at the Mayor’s recent meeting with the local population was renovation of historical buildings in Almaly district of the city. Some of these buildings have bomb shelters.

As the Mayor explained, a separate programme on renovation of all historical buildings of the Soviet period is being elaborated. The work has already began.

«This assignment was given by the Head of State both in view of the current geopolitical situation and possible emergency situations. Almaty is located in a seismic zone, and we should be ready for emergencies,» Dossayev said.

He added that the program is developed together with the Emergencies Department.

«Frankly speaking, not much money has been allocated for this purpose before. Neither repair works, nor re-equipment were carried out here. We will start to revise these buildings, although it will be expensive. But it is important for the city,» he stressed.


Related news
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive