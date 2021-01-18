Go to the main site
    Almaty to reopen modular infectious diseases hospital

    18 January 2021, 18:05

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city is set to reopen the 280-bed modular infectious diseases hospital as soon routine disinfection works are over, Kazinform reports.

    It will start receiving coronavirus patients on January 20. It worked since April 1 till the end of November 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. 3,430 patients received their treatment there so far.

    It has 28 intensive care bed equipped with the up-to-date medical equipment and reliable ventilation system.

    As of today there are 7,011 infectious diseases beds in Almaty.

    It is expected that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign will kick off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 and change situation for the better.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

