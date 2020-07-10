Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to receive 50 tons of medical cargo from Russia

    10 July 2020, 16:53

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty International Airport has received the first delivery of medical cargo from Moscow city, and the second delivery is expected to arrive in the evening, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the preliminary data, the first delivery includes 15 tons of pharmaceuticals. The total weight of the two deliveries is 50 tons.

    According to Murat Mukhamediyarov, deputy head of the city's quality and security control office, both deliveries are commercial. The first delivery includes 150 thousand azithromycin tablets, 1,000 bottles of ceftriaxone, 150 packs of Tamiflu, 50 packs of Arbidol as well as other pharmaceuticals, including anti-fever, anti-inflammatory antibiotics, and blood thinners. It provides coverage for a month


    Mukhamediyarov said the pharmaceuticals would be distributed through pharmaceutical companies throughout Kazakhstan. The same delivery of medical cargo is expected from India the following week.

    It is said the second delivery from Russia, which is expected to arrive in the evening, will include 1 million 300 thousand pharmaceuticals.

    105 pharmacies will receive the pharmaceuticals in Almaty city under the signed memorandum between the city's administration and the pharmaceutical companies.

    The monitoring group has been set up in the city to control shortages of and increases in prices for pharmaceuticals.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Russia COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA