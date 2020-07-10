Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty to receive 50 tons of medical cargo from Russia

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 July 2020, 16:53
Almaty to receive 50 tons of medical cargo from Russia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty International Airport has received the first delivery of medical cargo from Moscow city, and the second delivery is expected to arrive in the evening, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the preliminary data, the first delivery includes 15 tons of pharmaceuticals. The total weight of the two deliveries is 50 tons.

According to Murat Mukhamediyarov, deputy head of the city's quality and security control office, both deliveries are commercial. The first delivery includes 150 thousand azithromycin tablets, 1,000 bottles of ceftriaxone, 150 packs of Tamiflu, 50 packs of Arbidol as well as other pharmaceuticals, including anti-fever, anti-inflammatory antibiotics, and blood thinners. It provides coverage for a month

photo


Mukhamediyarov said the pharmaceuticals would be distributed through pharmaceutical companies throughout Kazakhstan. The same delivery of medical cargo is expected from India the following week.

It is said the second delivery from Russia, which is expected to arrive in the evening, will include 1 million 300 thousand pharmaceuticals.

105 pharmacies will receive the pharmaceuticals in Almaty city under the signed memorandum between the city's administration and the pharmaceutical companies.

The monitoring group has been set up in the city to control shortages of and increases in prices for pharmaceuticals.

photo

photo


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and Russia   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat