Almaty to provide 5,180 beds for COVID-19 patients

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty which remains in the red zone‘’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection is ready to provide 5,180 beds for COVID-19 patients that is 22% of the total beds available the countrywide.

For the past two weeks the city has been reporting a surge in coronavirus cases and severe cases. Today 1,847 people are staying at hospitals occupying 36% of bed capacity. The Minister visited hospital # 7 of Almaty. 250-300 patients are admitted there daily. Above 77,000 people seek for treatment annually. 30% are admitted that is 23,000 patients.

As earlier reported, today as part of his working trip to Almaty the Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Alexey Tsoi, held a visiting session of the COVID-19 fight headquarters with participation of territorial sanitary and epidemiological control, medical and pharmaceuticals departments, representatives of local executive bodies. The meeting focused on current epidemiological situation and set tasks to raise coronavirus response efficiency.