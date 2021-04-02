Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty to open 250 COVID-19 vaccination rooms

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 April 2021, 13:02
ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today’s online press conference on epidemiological situation in Almaty, the Mayor said when the mass vaccination campaign starts in the city.

It is planned to open 250 vaccination rooms in April, including at large trading centres. The healthcare department will provide them with necessary equipment and health workers. The city business community will help with vaccine transportation and its storage as well provide vaccination space for free.

The mass vaccination is expected to reduce the growth of coronavirus cases to curb sharply virus circulation. 21,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in the city. 250,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine will be monthly delivered to the city in April, May and June.

He stressed that vaccination will let return to normal and gradually ease quarantine restrictions. Vaccine is the most reliable and efficient measure to prevent disease.

Almaty   Coronavirus  
