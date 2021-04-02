Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty to monthly receive 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 April 2021, 12:10
Almaty to monthly receive 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev briefed on coronavirus vaccine supplies to the city.

As the Mayor told the briefing, vaccination in the city has started. 21,850 doses arrived in Almaty yesterday. Now 250,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine will be monthly delivered to the city in April, May and June. As stated there to achieve herd immunity it is necessary to administer 900,000 doses of vaccine.

On April 1 the Head of State held the meeting the country’s epidemiological situation and criticized population vaccination rates. The President charged to reverse the situation in April, providing vaccine supplies from abroad and ensuring domestic production.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital