    Almaty to make debut as FIS World Championships host city

    29 January 2021, 20:26

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city is set to make its debut as the venue of the upcoming FIS Freestyle World Championships from 7 till 14 March 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The decision to hold the FIS Freestyle World Championships in Almaty city was made by the International Ski Federation (FIS) together with the National Ski Association and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    President of the National Ski Association Dias Suleimenov says that the decision to hold the World Championships in Kazakhstan is a historical milestone and the country welcomes the decision made by the FIS. Suleimenov also stressed a lot of things should be taken into account, including safe logistics, medical support, security measures, etc.

    The Shymbulak Ski Resort has already hosted the FIS World Cups twice. The World Championships in Almaty will feature competitions in Moguls, Dual Moguls, Aerials, and Aerials Team. It will be the first of two FIS events scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan this year.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Sport Kazakhstan
