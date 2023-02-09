Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to launch new power substation

    9 February 2023, 15:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev confirmed works are ongoing to replace and reconstruct worn engineering networks in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While meeting with the residents of Bostandyk district, the Almaty city mayor said that most engineering networks were built over half a century ago in the city.

    «Last year, 1.6km of heating networks on Yergozhin, Gandi, Gabidullin, Mogilevskiy, Satpayev Streets, and Orbita micro district underwent reconstruction. 4.8km of power lines were laid. Work is ongoing to connect to power Almagul substation to be launched in June, providing an uninterrupted supply of electricity to 200 thousand residents of the district,» said Dossayev.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Energy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022