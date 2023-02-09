Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty to launch new power substation

9 February 2023, 15:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev confirmed works are ongoing to replace and reconstruct worn engineering networks in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While meeting with the residents of Bostandyk district, the Almaty city mayor said that most engineering networks were built over half a century ago in the city.

«Last year, 1.6km of heating networks on Yergozhin, Gandi, Gabidullin, Mogilevskiy, Satpayev Streets, and Orbita micro district underwent reconstruction. 4.8km of power lines were laid. Work is ongoing to connect to power Almagul substation to be launched in June, providing an uninterrupted supply of electricity to 200 thousand residents of the district,» said Dossayev.


