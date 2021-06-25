Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to launch French programming school

    25 June 2021, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the city digitalization progress, Kazinform reports.

    «To improve labour efficiency and change economic structure the Almaty city authorities conduct structural maneuvers through development of digitalization, creative industries and tourism. The 2025 digitalization strategy, the integrated IT architecture were developed, the IT companies register was built. The city is working at building the city digital twin,» Sagintayev said.

    He added that the city is set to launch the French programming school this year through private investments.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region