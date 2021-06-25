Almaty to launch French programming school

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the city digitalization progress, Kazinform reports.

«To improve labour efficiency and change economic structure the Almaty city authorities conduct structural maneuvers through development of digitalization, creative industries and tourism. The 2025 digitalization strategy, the integrated IT architecture were developed, the IT companies register was built. The city is working at building the city digital twin,» Sagintayev said.

He added that the city is set to launch the French programming school this year through private investments.