    Almaty to introduce unified pupil’s card in its schools

    4 February 2021, 12:46

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Education Department of Almaty city told about the plans to introduce a unified pupil’s card, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the education department of the city of Almaty, the unified pupil’s card will enable to record check-ins and check-outs of pupils, pupils to pay for meals in school canteens as well as to travel on public transport. The unified pupil’s card can also be integrated with the mobile app.

    It is planned that the unified pupil’s card will be provided to all students of the public secondary schools of the city of Almaty. It is said that the number of public secondary schools in the city is over 200.

    The city’s education department has said that the project was tested in 2019 and will be launched once the epidemiological situation in the city has been improved and school careens have been opened.

    It is worth to note that the education department of the city of Almaty and the national post company Kazpost had successfully piloted the project for the introduction of non-cash payments for meals in the specialized lyceum No.92 in the period from December of 2019 to February of 2020.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

