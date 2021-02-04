Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to install 19 eco-checkpoints on entrance roads

    4 February 2021, 17:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 19 eco-checkpoints on all roads to the city of Almaty, including main and rural ones, are to be installed this spring, where emissions from cars running on gasoline and diesel fuel will be measured, Yerlan Kozhagapanov, First Deputy Mayor of the city told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The discussions of the new Environmental Code of Kazakhstan with the participation of Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Maslikhat Deputies, members of the Public Council and eco-activists are taking place at the combined heat and power plant-2 in Almaty city.

    According to Kozhagapanov, the aggregate emissions to the environment totaled 140 thousand tons in 2020, with vehicles, the combined heat and power plants-2 and -3, as well as the private sector being the main contributors to pollution.

    He reminded that in January of 2020 the ban on purchase of diesel and gasoline-powered buses and municipal vehicles following the order of the city’s mayor was introduced.

    As of today, 17 electric buses run along the routes of the city, 39 more are said to be obtained this year.

    According to the first deputy mayor of Almaty city,19 eco-checkpoints, where emissions from cars running on gasoline and diesel fuel will be measured, will be installed on all the roads to the city, including main and rural ones, starting from this spring.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Joint press communiqué by Heads of Central Asian States and European Council President issued
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region