Almaty to install 19 eco-checkpoints on entrance roads

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2021, 17:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 19 eco-checkpoints on all roads to the city of Almaty, including main and rural ones, are to be installed this spring, where emissions from cars running on gasoline and diesel fuel will be measured, Yerlan Kozhagapanov, First Deputy Mayor of the city told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The discussions of the new Environmental Code of Kazakhstan with the participation of Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Maslikhat Deputies, members of the Public Council and eco-activists are taking place at the combined heat and power plant-2 in Almaty city.

According to Kozhagapanov, the aggregate emissions to the environment totaled 140 thousand tons in 2020, with vehicles, the combined heat and power plants-2 and -3, as well as the private sector being the main contributors to pollution.

He reminded that in January of 2020 the ban on purchase of diesel and gasoline-powered buses and municipal vehicles following the order of the city’s mayor was introduced.

As of today, 17 electric buses run along the routes of the city, 39 more are said to be obtained this year.

According to the first deputy mayor of Almaty city,19 eco-checkpoints, where emissions from cars running on gasoline and diesel fuel will be measured, will be installed on all the roads to the city, including main and rural ones, starting from this spring.


