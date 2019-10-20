Go to the main site
    Almaty to host Volunteer Forum

    20 October 2019, 12:26

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Year of Youth the League of Volunteers of Kazakhstan will hold the Volume Up Volunteer Forum.

    As part of the forum the best Almaty volunteers will be awarded. Besides, the website of the republican youth movement will be presented there, the Telegram Channel of the city administration reads.

    The event will bring together students and their parents, employers, famous artists and founders of the volunteer organizations.

    On August 27 this year President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to declare 2020 the Year of Volunteers. The President outlined the key goals, namely, to expand people’s participation, especially youth involvement in volunteering.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

