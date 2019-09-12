Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Almaty to host training seminar on climate change mitigation in Central Asia

    12 September 2019, 20:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a training seminar on sustainable environmental practices in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

    It will take place on September 26-28 September 2019 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

    The event is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the German-Kazakh University.

    The three-day event will bring together some 20 representatives of government organizations with a focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation practices and their application in Central Asia and Afghanistan, the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty OSCE Central Asia Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Joint press communiqué by Heads of Central Asian States and European Council President issued
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11