Almaty to host training seminar on climate change mitigation in Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a training seminar on sustainable environmental practices in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It will take place on September 26-28 September 2019 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The event is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the German-Kazakh University.

The three-day event will bring together some 20 representatives of government organizations with a focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation practices and their application in Central Asia and Afghanistan, the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.



