Almaty to host Shertpe Kui festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM From September 23 to 26, the city of Almaty will host Shertpe Kui Traditional Music Festival.

The event will bring together dombyra players aged 16-35, the Ministry of Culture and Sport informs via Telegram.

The goal of the event is to identify young gifted dombyra players, to upgrade their professionalism and to contribute to the development of national culture.

Shertpe kui is the kui performed by fingerpicking the strings of dombyra. The verb «shertu» is translated as «fingerpicking.» There are two leading styles in the culture of Kazakh dombra playing – «tokpe» (performed with joined fingers of the right hand, up and down the strings, sweepingly and energetically) which was born in western Kazakhstan and east Kazakhstani «shertpe» style. Shertpe traditions have developed over a vast territory - from Altai to Ulytau and on the shore of Syrdarya river. The bright representatives of «shertpe» style are Tattimbet Kazangapuly (1815-1862), Abiken Khassenov (1897-1958), Sugir Aliuly (1882—1961) and Magauya Khamzin (1927-200)

The applications are admitted from September 6 to November 18, 2022 at orkestrkurmangaz@mail.ru.