Almaty to host online Night at Museum 2020: Quizzes, quests, lectures and concerts

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 May 2020, 13:26
ALMATY. KAZINFORM An online campaign Night at Museum 2020 will be held in Almaty.

The association of Almaty museums at the culture department of Almaty will host an online campaign Night at Museum 2020 at Almaty museum, the Ykhlas museum of folk instruments, Mukanov and Musrepov literary and memorial museum complex, Kunayev Museum, multimedia center of traditional music, Tlendiyev memorial museum. All the events will be streamed on social media at 06:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The museums will hold various master classes, quizzes, quests, lectures and concerts.


