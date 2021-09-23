Almaty to host KITAP FEST 2021

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The country’s only book festival KITAP FEST 2021 will be held in Almaty as part of the City Day, Kazinform reports.

KITAP FEST is the book festival held annually since 2014. Bookstores and publishing houses will present their products to customers.

It is organized by BAURZHAN private fund which fulfills social projects.

The festival will take place on September 25 at the Forum shopping mall. All those attending will have to have the status ‘green’ to enter. No more than 500 are allowed to take part in the festival. Face mask is a must.

Some 20,000 people, 85 bookstores participated in the festival over the past 7 years.

This year speeches of speakers will be broadcast online. Book crossing will be organized as part of the festival. Besides, the country’s writers will present their books.

Last time the festival was held in 2019.