28 July 2022 10:09

Almaty to host Kazakhstan Junior Table Tennis Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty is set to host the Kazakhstan Junior Table Tennis Championships, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The championships will start on July 29 at the ADD Table Tennis Center.

The event will feature athletes from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent and regions of the country.

Photo: olympic.kz