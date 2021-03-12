Go to the main site
    Almaty to host Junior Speed Skating Championship of Kazakhstan

    12 March 2021, 18:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Junior Speed Skating Championship of Kazakhstan is set to take place at the high-mountain skating rink Medeu in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Junior Championship is to be held between March 15 and 28, 2021.

    The event will bring together around 140 young athletes from all regions of the country, including cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Rudny, Semey, Kostaay, and Altai.

    The Junior Speed Skating Championship is organized by the country’s Ministry of Culture and Sport, the National Olympic Committee, the Mayor’s Office of Almaty, the National Skating Federation of Kazakhstan, and the ice skating rink Medeu.

    Notably, on March 10, 2021, the new order of Almaty’s Chief Medical Officer on toughening the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 was issued. Under the order, the Championship will take place without spectators.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

