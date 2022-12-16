Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

16 December 2022, 12:14
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup 4 is set to kick off in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Halyk Arena will host the tournament which is expected to run through December 18.

This is the second Short Track Speed Skating World Cup event Almaty hosts in a row. It bears to remind that Kazakhstani speed skater Denis Nikisha grabbed silver at the first event.


Photo: olympic.kz

