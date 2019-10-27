Go to the main site
    Almaty to host intl conference on topical issues of uranium industry

    27 October 2019, 13:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Novermber 7-9, Almaty will host the IХ International Conference on «Topical issues of the uranium industry of Kazakhstan». The purpose of this conference is to facilitate scientific and technological integration of all companies in the world’s nuclear industry.

    The conference is organized by JSC NAC Kazatomprom, the company's press service informed.

    The upcoming event will focus on topical issues in the nuclear industry such as as methods of forecasting and exploration of uranium mineral resources, natural uranium mining and processing, conversion and enrichment, fabrication of nuclear fuel, energy saving, safety at nuclear enterprises, including educational, legal and economic aspects in seven relevant sections.

    More than 150 well-known CEOs, nuclear scientists and experts from 8 countries are expected to take part in the event this year.

    The conference will take place at Dostyk Hotel (36, Kurmangazy Str.), Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazatomprom
