Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Almaty to host International Mountain Festival

    26 August 2019, 16:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Walking tours to the main attractions of Almaty will be held from 28th to 31st August as part of the IV International Mountain Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The program of the event comprises skyrunning and downhill mountain biking competitions, day and night trips, national games, amusements, the Silk Road Ethnic Fair, tent camps, a tour of Almaty City, and the ceremony of awarding the trekkers.

    Certified guides will accompany tourists on the following walking routes:

    28-29 August: Oi-Qaragai - Peak Bukreyev - Butakovskoye Gorge - Kimasarovskoye Gorge;

    29-30 August: A night trip to the observation deck in the Kimasarovskoye Gorge;

    30 August: Kimasarovskoye - Butakovskoye Gorge - Butakovskiy Waterfall;

    30-31 August: Kimasarovskoye Gorge - Peak Furmanov - Medeu.

    More than 5,000 guests from Kazakhstan and other countries are expected to gather at the International Mountain Festival.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Almaty Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    4 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone