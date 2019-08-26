Almaty to host International Mountain Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Walking tours to the main attractions of Almaty will be held from 28th to 31st August as part of the IV International Mountain Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The program of the event comprises skyrunning and downhill mountain biking competitions, day and night trips, national games, amusements, the Silk Road Ethnic Fair, tent camps, a tour of Almaty City, and the ceremony of awarding the trekkers.

Certified guides will accompany tourists on the following walking routes:

28-29 August: Oi-Qaragai - Peak Bukreyev - Butakovskoye Gorge - Kimasarovskoye Gorge;

29-30 August: A night trip to the observation deck in the Kimasarovskoye Gorge;

30 August: Kimasarovskoye - Butakovskoye Gorge - Butakovskiy Waterfall;

30-31 August: Kimasarovskoye Gorge - Peak Furmanov - Medeu.

More than 5,000 guests from Kazakhstan and other countries are expected to gather at the International Mountain Festival.