Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty to host II Сentral Eurasian Venture Forum

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 May 2023, 19:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The MOST Holding and Singapore’s investment platform Investbanq (Paladigm Capital) will hold on June 2 the Central Eurasian Venture Forum (CEVF), the large-scale event for investors and startups, in the city of Almaty. Those attending will focus on the human capital in the age of AI.

As part of the forum, the Astana Hub will hold the Space Tech Battle with prize money of 15,000 dollars.

In 2022 the venture fund brought together 800 participants. It became the largest event for the technological ecosystem of Central Asia.

The forum is supported by the Almaty akimat, the digitalization department, USAID, EBRD, Freedom Broker, Astana Hub, Visa Company, International Financial Corporation, and IFC.

The forum will be held at the Swissôtel Wellness Alatau Almaty.


