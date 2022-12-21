Go to the main site
    Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

    21 December 2022, 09:43

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM From December 25 to 30, the city of Almaty will host the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship. Grandmasters from 50 countries will gather in Kazakhstan in the fight for the titles. The prize fund of the event is $1mln, Kazinform reports.

    The venue of the event is Baluan Sholak Sport Palace. 176 players, including 98 women, will compete in the open tournament.

    Players rated at least 2550 in any of the twelve FIDE rating lists 2022 (Standard, Rapid or Blitz), reigning national champions (in Standard, Rapid, Blitz) representing their national federation regardless of their title or rating, 10 players nominated by FIDE President, as well as 15 additional players (for open tournament) and 10 players (for female tournament) nominated by the organizers are eligible to participate in the championship.

    The favorites of the tournament are reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway, 2859), Hikaru Nakamura (U.S., 2768), Fabiano Caruana (U.S., 2766), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2793), Anish Giri (The Netherlands, 2764), Alexander Grischuk (FIDE, 2745), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan, 2740), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland, 2729), Yu Yangyi (China, 2728), reigning champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France, 2737 - Blitz) and others.

    Female chess players include Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2584), Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 2563), Humpy Koneru (India, 2572), Tan Zhongyi (China, 2518), Nana Dzagnidze (Georgia, 2517), Harika Dronavalli (India, 2507), Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kazakhstan, 2496), Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iran, 2490), Antoaneta Stefanova (Bulgaria, 2442), reigning champions Aleksandra Kostenyuk (FIDE, 2520 - Rapid) and Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan, 2440) and many other chess stars.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

