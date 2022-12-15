Almaty to host Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in February

15 December 2022, 09:37

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Almaty will host a meeting of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states on 2-3 February, official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina said at a briefing following a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in on 14 December, BelTA reported.

«The council considered certain issues on the agenda of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting which will be hosted by Almaty, Kazakhstan on 2-3 February next year,» Iya Malkina said.

All in all, about 30 items were on the agenda of the EEC Council meeting. Belarus was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko. The next meeting of the EEC Council is due in Moscow on 20 January 2023.

Photo: eng.belta.by