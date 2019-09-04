Go to the main site
    Almaty to host Eurasian Fashion Week

    4 September 2019, 15:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Eurasian Fashion Week has kicked off in Kazakhstan. The event is a new international platform showcasing fashion and style of the entire Eurasian continent. EFW brings together world-class designers and discovers new names in the world of fashion, Kazinform reports.

    The Eurasian Fashion Week will be carried out in Nur-Sultan on August 28, 29 and 30. Almaty is hosting the event on September 10, 11 and 12.

    This season EFW joins 28 Kazakhstani designers and about 200 models.

    The Eurasian Fashion Week is a new international platform presenting fashion and style of countries of the entire Eurasian continent. The event unites world-class designers and discovers new names in the fashion industry. EFW is held with the participation of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Atameken», the Eurasian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The aim of the project is to facilitate development of light industry in Kazakhstan in the framework of «Rukhani Janghyru» Program.

    Alzhanova Raushan

