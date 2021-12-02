Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty to host EdCrunch Global Conference

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 December 2021, 16:49
ALMATY. KAZINFORM EdCrunch, the world’s largest annual international conference on modern technologies in education, will take place for the first time ever in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on December 7-8. It will be dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

Speakers from Moscow, Tel Aviv and Singapore will join the event via a videoconferencing.

The conference includes five blocks: early childhood, schools of the 21st century, digital university, corporate education and EdTech. Last year it brought together more than 14,000 people.

This year the theme of the conference is Learning experience design. Over 400 speakers from 25 states of the world will address expert sessions, panel discussions and hold master classes. They will share advanced experience in learning experience design, debate education future and impact of new technologies, achievements in teaching.

The event will be organized by the Almaty city administration, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, with support of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry. Its general partners are the Altyn Qyran Foundation, Almatykitap baspasy publishing house, Sabi Charitable fund and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).


Almaty   Education    Events   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
