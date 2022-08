Almaty to host Asian Skeet Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Asian Skeet Championships is set to take place in Almaty in July-August 2022, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

The Asian Championships will bring together over 300 skeet shooters from 30 countries. The event is scheduled to start on July 28 and run through August 8.





Photo: olympic.kz