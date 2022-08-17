Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Almaty to host 1st Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships
17 August 2022 15:27

Almaty to host 1st Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1st Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships are to take place September 16-18 on courts of the Ace Sports Complex in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The tournament bringing together the best athletes from all regions of the country is to feature men’s and women’s U12, U14, U16, adult as well as pair (mixed) events.

Players are to compete in two Standard and Quads qualifications.

Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships will include round robin matches as well as semi-final and final matches.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has begun promoting and developing wheelchair and adaptive tennis in the country starting from 2022.


Photo: ktf.kz





Related news
September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
September 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
September 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan No1 in doubles eases into U.S. Open Round 2
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive