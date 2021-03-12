Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to get more doses of COVID-19 vaccine after holidays

    12 March 2021, 15:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Elvira Ibragimova, Acting Deputy Infection Control Director at the Central City Clinical Hospital of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, talked about the city’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery plans, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the first stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign 1,750 medical workers were inoculated in Almaty city. In March this year the city received 10,800 doses of the vaccine, which have so far been given to 658 policemen and 310 teachers. It is said that the work is ongoing day to day.

    According to Elvira Ibragimova, Acting Deputy Infection Control Director at the Central City Clinical Hospital of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, additional 16 thousand 300 doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the city after the Nauryz holiday for vaccinating other at-risk groups. In her words, the list of people subject to COVID-19 vaccination will be expanded and will also include students and others.

    The next vaccine deliveries are expected in April, May, and June.

    The city began administering the first shots of the Sputnik V vaccine to medical workers on February 1. Vaccination of teachers and law enforcement officer has been underway since March 1.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region