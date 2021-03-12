Almaty to get more doses of COVID-19 vaccine after holidays

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Elvira Ibragimova, Acting Deputy Infection Control Director at the Central City Clinical Hospital of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, talked about the city’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery plans, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the first stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign 1,750 medical workers were inoculated in Almaty city. In March this year the city received 10,800 doses of the vaccine, which have so far been given to 658 policemen and 310 teachers. It is said that the work is ongoing day to day.

According to Elvira Ibragimova, Acting Deputy Infection Control Director at the Central City Clinical Hospital of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, additional 16 thousand 300 doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the city after the Nauryz holiday for vaccinating other at-risk groups. In her words, the list of people subject to COVID-19 vaccination will be expanded and will also include students and others.

The next vaccine deliveries are expected in April, May, and June.

The city began administering the first shots of the Sputnik V vaccine to medical workers on February 1. Vaccination of teachers and law enforcement officer has been underway since March 1.



