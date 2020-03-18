Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to disinfect playgrounds

    18 March 2020, 15:34

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Litter-boxes and playgrounds and sports grounds at parks in Almaty will be disinfected.

    The public utilities will provide 24-hour services amid the state of emergency declared in the country earlier. Roads, sidewalks and walk areas up to 29 mln square meters will be washed down, deputy director of the green economy department of Almaty Diyas Akhmetkaliyev told a briefing.

    Litter-boxes, children’s playgrounds and sports grounds in parks, squares and other public facilities, containers, sanitation trucks will be disinfected.

    As of now there are 35 coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan. Almaty and Nur-Sultan will impose quarantine since March 19.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named