Almaty to disinfect playgrounds

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Litter-boxes and playgrounds and sports grounds at parks in Almaty will be disinfected.

The public utilities will provide 24-hour services amid the state of emergency declared in the country earlier. Roads, sidewalks and walk areas up to 29 mln square meters will be washed down, deputy director of the green economy department of Almaty Diyas Akhmetkaliyev told a briefing.

Litter-boxes, children’s playgrounds and sports grounds in parks, squares and other public facilities, containers, sanitation trucks will be disinfected.

As of now there are 35 coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan. Almaty and Nur-Sultan will impose quarantine since March 19.