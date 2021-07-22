Go to the main site
    Almaty to deploy 5,000 more COVID-19 beds due to growing cases

    22 July 2021, 19:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Deployment of an additional 5,000 infectious diseases beds is expected in Almaty city, Laura Myrzagali, deputy head of the public health office of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Noting that the city has been seeing increasing COVID-19 infections, Laura Myrzagali said that the number of COVID-19 patients home quarantined stands at around 6,000, increasing by 6fold. She went on to say that the new Delta strain mostly attacks the young population.

    The city has so far deployed 6,090 infectious diseases beds and is set to deploy around 5,000 more.

    She also added that COVID-19 beds will be deployed at the multipurpose complex Khalyk arena.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

