Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty to deploy 5,000 more COVID-19 beds due to growing cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2021, 19:42
Almaty to deploy 5,000 more COVID-19 beds due to growing cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Deployment of an additional 5,000 infectious diseases beds is expected in Almaty city, Laura Myrzagali, deputy head of the public health office of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that the city has been seeing increasing COVID-19 infections, Laura Myrzagali said that the number of COVID-19 patients home quarantined stands at around 6,000, increasing by 6fold. She went on to say that the new Delta strain mostly attacks the young population.

The city has so far deployed 6,090 infectious diseases beds and is set to deploy around 5,000 more.

She also added that COVID-19 beds will be deployed at the multipurpose complex Khalyk arena.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region