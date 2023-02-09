Go to the main site
    Almaty to conduct earthquake-resistance test of buildings

    9 February 2023, 12:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On July 1, 2021 the administration of Almaty approved a new map of seismic microzonation, mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev said at a meeting with the public, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, seismic retrofitting of the buildings in Almaty is underway. The city lives today as per the requirements approved by the Kazakh Scientific Research and Design Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecture. In 2017-2018, the institute checked the buildings of the city. In the second half of 2023, a new seismic resistance test will be conducted, he said.

    «As for the new master plan, you know that new tectonic faults appeared in Almaty in 2020-2021. The new master plan was prepared with the consideration of these tectonic faults, including new ones up the Abai Street - magnitude 10, and down the street - magnitude 9,» he said answering residents’ questions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

