    Almaty to close Medeu, Shymbulak and Kok-Tobe tourist sites

    17 March 2020, 15:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty authorities made a decision to close Medeu, Shymbulak, Pioner and Kok-Tobe tourist sites as the country has declared the state of emergency due to the coronavirus spread fears.

    Tour operators organizing tours and excursions in Almaty and Almaty agglomeration will also suspend their operations until the situation is stabilized, the city administration’s press service reports. Besides the tourism department recommends the tour operators to halt inbound and outbound tours to the coronavirus-affected countries.

    As of today there are 27 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, 16 of them were detected in Kazakh capital.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

