Almaty to buy 100 school buses worth KZT 5.3 bln
30 September 2022, 14:29

Almaty to buy 100 school buses worth KZT 5.3 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Almaty city Askar Amrin told that school buses will be launched in the city as part of the pilot project, Kazinform reports.

«It is planned to buy 100 buses worth KZT 5.3 bln,» he told the XXVII session of the Almaty maslikhat.

Earlier head of the education department of Almaty Lyazzat Zhylkybayev said that school buses will drive in the much-needed regions. More than 38,000 kids need school transportation in Almaty so far.

Almaty Governor Yerbolat Dosayev said earlier in the summer that the School buses program will be implemented in the city.


